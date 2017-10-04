J&K: Terrorists snatch rifle of cop guarding Khanqah-e-Moula shrine in Srinagar

A group of terrorists snatched a rifle from Policeman guarding the Khanqah-e-Moula shrine in Srinagar.

According to media reports those terrorists snatched the service rifle of Sajjad Ahmad of 471 Bn IRP and fled from the spot. The terrorists were able to easily snatch the rifles and even escape from the spot. A manhunt has been launched for the terrorists.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that a case has been registered and investigations taken up.

Such incidents targeting weapons of police personnel are on the rise in Kahmir as several cases have been reported of terrorists or gunmen barging into police stations and wresting the weapons from the personnel.

OneIndia News