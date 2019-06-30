J&K: Terrorists shoot at a civilian in Baramulla

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srrinagar, June 30: Terrorists on Sunday shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, said reports. The injured person has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The injured civilian has been identified as Sameer Ahmed.

On June 4, terrorists shot dead a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. A youth, who has been identified as Jalaludin Bhufanda, was injured when suspected terrorists barged inside the residential house in Narbal area of Kakapora and opened fire.

On May 20 this year, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activist was shot at by suspected militants in J&K's Kulgam district. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

[Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama]

On May 13, terrorists shot at a political worker in J&K's Shopian. The incident took place at Chitragam Kalan in Shopian and the victim was identified as one Sajad Ahmad Ganaie. Ahmad is said to be close associate of National Conference leader and MLC Showkat Hussian Ganaie.

On May 4, Gul Muhammad Mir, a BJP worker, was shot dead by suspected terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district. Mir, who was BJP's vice district president of Anantnag district, was hit by bullets on chest and abdomen.