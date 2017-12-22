J&K: Terrorists lob petrol bombs at CRPF post

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post was on Friday attacked by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists are said to have lobbed two petrol bombs at a post in Nawakadal's Bari Pora in Srinagar. No one was injured in the incident.

On November 2, five jawans were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after a CRPF vehicle was attacked by the terrorists.

On October 10, terrorists had attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Sanat Nagar Chowk. A gun battle ensued after the terrorists fired at the CRPF vehicle in which one terrorist was injured. None of the CRPF personnel were injured then.

On October 29, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in Bandipora's Hajin district in Jammu and Kashmir.

OneIndia News