J&K: Terrorists harming interests of locals, says Ram Madhav

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 26: In the wake of several incidents of attacks on the outsiders in Kashmir, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said that the terrorists are "harming the interests of locals".

"By attacking the traders who come to Kashmir for work, the terrorists are actually harming the interests of locals. Our security forces will deal with such incidents firmly," Madhav told reporters today.

In the fourth incident of attacks on non-locals within two weeks, unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot dead two truck drivers transporting apple and injured another in Shopian district of southern Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officials said the trucks were passing through Chitragam village when they were fired upon indiscriminately by the gunmen.

After the Shopian incident, the Truck Unions of Rajasthan have decided not to send any truck from the state to Kashmir until Union Government ensures for security.

Several incidents of violence have been reported against non-local truck drivers and businesspersons since the government on October 14 lifted the ban on post-paid cellular services in Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions. The same day, two terrorists shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian.