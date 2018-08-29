J&K: Terrorists attack a police party in Shopian, four cops dead

Srinagar, Aug 29: In a major attack on a police party by the terrorists, four cops were killed on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian region, said reports. The attack took place in Shopian's Arahama area. As per reports, three AK-47s have also been snatched.

Earlier today, security forces killed two terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Altaf Kachru, one of the oldest Hizbul Mujahideen militants operating in the Kashmir Valley was killed in the operation. He was involved in many cases including killing of policemen. The second one has been identified as Umar Rashid Wani.

[J&K: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, internet services suspended]

The terrorists on Tuesday (August 28) shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

[J&K: Four terrorists arrested after gunfight with security forces in Kupwara]

On August 26, four terrorists were arrested after a brief gunfight with security forces in Kupwara district's Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Arms and ammunition were also seized from the arrested terrorists.