J&K: Militants attack cash van in Shopian, 2 bank guards killed

Two bank guards were killed in an attack by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

The attack took place in Kralchak area of the Shopian district.

The deceased have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad (30)R/O Anantnag and Tariq Ahmad (25) R/O Tumlehal Pulwama.

According to ANI, the security guards in the van opened fired in the air to repel the attack.

Police said, unidentified gunmen indiscriminately opened fire at the bank vehicle of Jammu and Kashmir Bank with automatic and semi-automatic guns. "The two guards did not even get time to respond," said a police officer.

The officer added two bank officials are also injured in the attack.

A senior police officer posted at Shopian district said, "A search operation has been launched in the region to corner the attackers."

OneIndia News