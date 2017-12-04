J&K: Militants attack army convoy in Qazigund, one jawan injured

Militants attacked a convoy of Indian Army in Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Image for representation only
Reports said that the militants opened fire on the patrol at Bounigam in Qazigund.

One Army Jawan injured as an exchange of heavy firing continued between militants and Indian Army in Qazigund, reports ANI.

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway to track down the militants.

On November 9, terrorists attacked a police patrolling party near district commissioners office in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in which one police personnel was critically injured.

