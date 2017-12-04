Militants attacked a convoy of Indian Army in Qazigund in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said that the militants opened fire on the patrol at Bounigam in Qazigund.

One Army Jawan injured as an exchange of heavy firing continued between militants and Indian Army in Qazigund, reports ANI.

#Visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: One Army Jawan injured as encounter continues between terrorists and Army in Qazigund (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/7C4mFtKW0N — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2017

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway to track down the militants.

On November 9, terrorists attacked a police patrolling party near district commissioners office in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in which one police personnel was critically injured.

OneIndia News