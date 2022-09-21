J&K: Srinagar police debunks AIMIM Chief Owaisi's claim says Jamia fully open

Sajad Lone threatens to go on hunger strike if non-locals enrolled as voters in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 21: Countering the statement made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Srinagar Police clarified that Srinagar Jamia Masjid is fully open and urged 'non-Kashmir based people' to behave responsibly and 'resist making false statements for gaining sensationalism'.

"There is a rumour floated by one non-Kashmir based politician that Jamia Masjid is closed. It is clarified that Jamia is fully open. Only on three occasions in total after it opened post-covid was it temporarily shut, this was owing to inputs of terrorist attack /law&order situation. This was after Jamia authorities failed to take responsibility of happenings inside,'' Srinagar Police clarified in response to Owaisi's tweet.

Jamia is fully opened,only on 3 occasions post-covid,it was temporarily shut for friday noon prayers owing to inputs of terror attack /law & order situation.This was after Jamia authorities failed to take responsibility of happenings inside. Staying far is no excuse of ignorance. https://t.co/wqicG3oAr2 — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 20, 2022

The remarks came after the AIMIM chief hit out at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the alleged closure of the Jamia mosque every Friday.

"Sir Manoj Sinha you have opened Cinema Halls in Shopian and Pulwama but why is Srinagar Jamia Masjid shut on every Friday...at least don't shut it during the afternoon matinee show," the AIMIM chief had written earlier in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the cinema hall in Srinagar, after halls remained shut down for three decades due to violence.

The cinema hall with all the modern facilities has been built by INOX and owned by Vijay Dhar. It has a seating capacity of 520 persons in its three big auditoriums. The multiplex will also have a restaurant and gaming zone for kids in the coming months as these two facilities are being built.

Srinagar city had 12 famous cinemas but they were shut down in the 90s when militancy broke out in the Valley which tore its social and peaceful atmosphere. The cinemas were banned by a militant group called 'Allah Tigers'.

The INOX cinema will screen movies for Kashmiris from October 1 and tickets will be available from September 26.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 7:18 [IST]