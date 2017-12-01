J&K: Security forces launch search operation in Baramulla

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A team of Army, CRPF & SOG Sopore started search operation in Baramulla's Zaloora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after information about presence of terrorists.

J&K: Security forces launch search operation in Baramulla

Earlier on Thursday, there were reports of civilian injured in clashes with the army in Badgam district where a gunfight was raged between security forces and militants.

According to the state police, the number of militants killed in counter-insurgency operations in J&K crossed 200 in 2017 for the first time in seven years.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, security forces, baramulla

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.