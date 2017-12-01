J&K: Security forces launch search operation in Baramulla

A team of Army, CRPF & SOG Sopore started search operation in Baramulla's Zaloora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after information about presence of terrorists.

Earlier on Thursday, there were reports of civilian injured in clashes with the army in Badgam district where a gunfight was raged between security forces and militants.

According to the state police, the number of militants killed in counter-insurgency operations in J&K crossed 200 in 2017 for the first time in seven years.

OneIndia News