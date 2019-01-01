J&K: Police officer shot dead in Rajpora village

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Jan 1: The terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorists had fired upon an SPO of the Jammu and Kashmir at Hajin Payeen area of Rajpora village, said reports.

The police officer was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

In October 2018, a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was on his way home, was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The body of sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who was posted with the CID in Srinagar's Sheergadi, was recovered from the Chewa Kalan area of the district. Posted in the CID department, Mir had been warned against venturing into his village as there was a possibility of attack by militant groups, who have been targeting policemen in the state recently.

In August 2018, three police officials were shot dead on Eid by the terrorists in Kashmir.