7 in a day: Number of terrorists gunned down in valley in 2021 stands at 31

J&K police gun down three terrorists in Shopian, J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter following an encounter that broke out in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists were shot down by the security forces after they refused to surrender and opened fire after being trapped and surrounded in the Kanigam area of the district.

Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on joint search party, the Kashmir police said. The terrorists belonged to the newly formed Al-Badr terror outfit.

The police said that four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit were trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender," the police had said earlier.