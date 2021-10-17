YouTube
    J&K Police asks all district chiefs to shift non-local labourers to nearest security camps

    Srinagar, Oct 17: Faced with killings of two more non-locals, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has asked all its district chiefs to gather non-resident labourers and bring them to the nearest security camps "immediately", officials said on Sunday.

    The move comes after terrorists gunned down two labourers and critically wounded another one in Kulgam in South Kashmir on Sunday evening.

    In a message flashed to all district police, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, "All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdiction should be brought to the nearest police or central paramilitary force or army establishment just now." "The matter is most urgent," the message said.

