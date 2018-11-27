J&K panchayat elections 2018: Voting for 4th phase begins

Jammu, Nov 27: Polling for the fourth phase of panchayat election began on Tuesday at 2,618 polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir. Voting began at 8 am and will end at 2 pm in 639 polling stations in Kashmir and 1,979 in Jammu division.

According to the state chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra, 777 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive in fourth phase including 571 in Kashmir and 206 in Jammu.

He said 5470 candidates were in the fray for 339 Sarpanch and 1749 Panch seats in Phase-IV, while 99 Sarpanchs and 969 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.

In the areas going to polls in fourth Phase, electorate of 4,72,160 will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies, while 3,32,502 will be voting for Panch constituencies.

Kabra said in the first phase of Panchayat Polls held on November 17, 74.1 per cent polling was recorded across the state including 64.5 per cent in Kashmir and 79.4 per cent in Jammu.

In the second phase held on November 20, 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed in the state with an overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling in Jammu and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir.