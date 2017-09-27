J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC; Indian Army retaliates

A ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. Officials say that the cease fire violation took place from 0815 hours in Poonch and Bhimber Gali sectors along Line of Control.

The Indian forces are retaliating strongly, reports state. No casualty has been reported so far.

There has been an increase in the number of cease fire violations by Pakistan as it is trying to help terrorists infiltrate into the Valley.

Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.

OneIndia News