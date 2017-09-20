J&K: One SSB personnel killed in terrorist attack in Banihal

A Sashastra Seema Bal camp was attacked by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal area on Wednesday, said reports. One SSB Head Constable lost his life in the attack on SSB camp while another one was admitted to hospital.

The attack took place near Ramban on 14th battalion of the SSB. The SSB troops were responsible for the security of the Banihal Tunnel.

On September 1, one policeman was killed and four injured after the terrorists attacked a bus ferrying security personnel in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk. The attack took place when the bus was going from Bemina to Zewan

On August 15, a police bunker at Tengpora bypass in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, was fired upon by the terrorists

