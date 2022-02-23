J&K: Life thrown out of gear in Kashmir valley as most areas receive heavy snowfall

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 23: In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, life was thrown out of gear across Kashmir today as most areas of the valley including Srinagar city received heavy snowfall. According to reports, The Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke-up to a heavy blanket of snowfall which disrupted the normal life of people. Flight operations, surface transport and routine activities of life came to a grinding halt in Kashmir.

    As of now, it has been continuously snowing in the entire Kashmir Valley and around seven inches of snow has accumulated in Srinagar city.

    Flight operations from Srinagar International Airport are being delayed as visibility at the runway has dropped to less than 400 metres.

    Train services from Banihal to Baramulla have also been suspended while multiple landslides and the snowfall at different places have forced the administration to block various highways including Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

    Meanwhile, Helpline numbers have been set up by the divisional administration of Kashmir and people have been advised to contact the administration during any emergency.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
