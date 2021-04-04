J&K LG Sinha visits hospital to enquire about Farooq Abdullah's health

Srinagar, Apr 04: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the SKIMS hospital here on Sunday to enquire about the health of National Conference (NC) president and MP Farooq Abdullah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Sinha, who met Abdullah's son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah at the hospital, instructed the doctors at the SKIMS to provide best treatment to the MP from Srinagar.

"In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab's health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment. I pray for his long and healthy life," the LG's office tweeted. The LG also offered to shift the senior Abdullah to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care.

"I have also offered to shift Farooq Sahab, who is admitted at SKIMS, to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care," the LG's office said. Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to Sinha for visiting the hospital and offering to shift his father, and said the NC president is getting the best possible care at the SKIMS.

"Thank you for your visit to enquire after my father @manojsinha_ ji. We are grateful for the offer to shift my father, the doctors & other medical staff at SKIMS Srinagar are amongst the best anywhere & my father is getting the best possible care," he wrote on Twitter. The 85-year-old NC president tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He was kept in home isolation initially, but doctors on Saturday decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care. "Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers," Omar Abdullah tweeted on Saturday.