Home News India J&K: 5 jawan injured in Mujgund encounter; Mobile internet services suspended

J&K: 5 jawan injured in Mujgund encounter; Mobile internet services suspended

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Dec 9: Five jawans have been injured in an encounter that broke out on Saturday between terrorists and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar, Mujgund-- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the evening near the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on the city's outskirts, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them, he said. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

Meanwhile, Mobile internet services have been suspended in Srinagar following the Mujgund encounter which is underway there since yesterday.