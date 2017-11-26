J&K: Gunshots heard near Congress leader's house in Bandipora

Posted By: PTI
Srinagar, Nov 26: Gunshots were heard near the residence of a Congress leader in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident. A police official said that shots were heard near the residence of Congress leader Imtiyaz Parray in Hajin area of Bandipora district in the early hours.

It was not clear as to who opened fire in the area, the official said adding police is investigating whether it was an attack on the Congress leader's residence.

Parray is the son of counter-insurgent turned politician Mohammad Yousuf alias Kukka Parray, who was shot dead by militants in 2003.

