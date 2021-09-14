YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Grenade attack on security forces in Pulwama, four civilians injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Sept 14: At least four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

    The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside.

    J&K: Grenade attack on security forces in Pulwama, four civilians injured

    The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area, the officials added.

    Srinagar: Grenade attack injures twoSrinagar: Grenade attack injures two

    There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times.

    Three persons including two women were injured in a grenade attack at Chanapora area of the city last week.

    Security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by militants on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of national highway 44 on Monday.

    More GRENADE ATTACK News  

    Read more about:

    grenade attack pulwama

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X