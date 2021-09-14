J&K: Grenade attack on security forces in Pulwama, four civilians injured

10 injured in a grenade attack outside deputy commissioner's office in Anantnag

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Sept 14: At least four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside.

The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area, the officials added.

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times.

Three persons including two women were injured in a grenade attack at Chanapora area of the city last week.

Security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by militants on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of national highway 44 on Monday.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 13:54 [IST]