J&K govt sacks 4 employees for alleged terror links

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Aug 13: In a major crackdown on terror support base in Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sacked four of its employees for allegedly having terror links and working as over ground workers. Among those dismissed was wife of Bitta Karate who is an accused in the matter of killing of Kashmiri pandits.

These sackings were cleared by a designated committee of the Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted to recommend cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution.

Last year, six employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government, including two police constables, were sacked for allegedly having terror links.

The six employees who were sacked are Hamid Wani, a teacher from Anantnag; Jaffer Hussain, a constable from Kishtwar; Mohammad Rafi Butt, a junior assistant in the Road and Building department from Kishtwar; Liyaqat Ali Kakroo, a teacher from Baramulla; Tariq Mehmood Kohli, a range officer of the Forest Department from Poonch and Showkat Ahmad Khan, a constable from Budgam.