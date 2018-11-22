  • search

J&K Governor turned out to be Centre's slave: Farooq Abdullah

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 22: The political blame game in Jammu and Kashmir continued on Thursday over the dissolution of state assembly with NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah now accusing Governor Satya Pal Malik of being a "slave of the Centre".

    Farooq Abdullah
    Farooq Abdullah

    The Governor's surprise move yesterday to dissolve the assembly came hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress. This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

    "I had a lot of hopes from this Governor, but this is very sad. He has turned out to be another slave of the Centre. The post of Governor needs to be looked into. Why did he wait 5 months to dissolve assembly?" Farooq Abdullah told the media today (November 22).

    "When PDP was in alliance with BJP then it was not 'terror-friendly?' It has become 'terror-friendly' when it talked of alliance with NC and Congress?," he added.

    [J&K: The need of the hour is a supportive environment for security forces]

    In a late night communique, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik said that the assembly was being dissolved. While this move has come in for criticism as the PDP with outside support had staked a claim, the Governor cited a couple of reasons for the decision.

    Extensive horse trading and the possible exchange of money was one of the main reasons why Malik decided to dissolve the assembly.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir farroq abdullah

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 20:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue