J&K Governor lifts restriction on tourists

Srinagar, Oct 07: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday lifted the ban on tourists which was imposed on August 5 when the Centre abrogated Article 370. He said that they will be allowed back in the state from Thursday.

Governor Malik held a review meeting today with the advisors and the Chief Secretary. The meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretaries of Planning and Housing & Urban Development Department.

The Governor recalled a security advisory issued over two months ago asking tourists to leave the Valley after holding a security and situation review meeting with advisors and the chief secretary.

The governor directed withdrawal of the advisory with effect from October 10. The advisory was issued on August 2, days before the issuance of the presidential order revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, negating the Article 370 of the Constitution.

He said the governor was also informed that as Block Development Council (BDC) elections, scheduled to be held on October 24, are party-based, the delegations of parties having their leaders in jail are being allowed to meet party presidents once so that they can take decision on elections and authorise someone to approve candidates.

"The governor directed that the Home Department's advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from October 10," the spokesman said.

The state administration had on August 2 issued a security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible, citing terror threat in the Valley. The governor has been holding situation-cum-security review meetings daily for two hours generally from 6 to 8 pm since August 5.