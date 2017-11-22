J&K: Fierce encounter between security forces, militants in Keran sector, 1 jawan martyred

An Army jawan was killed during a gunbattle with militants in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The gun-battle broke out at Choken Post in Keran sector near the Line of Control at around 7.30 am, they said, adding a soldier was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides.

The operation was going on when reports last came in, the officials added.

On Tuesday, at least 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants belonging to Pakistan were gunned down by security forces following a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kupwara district.

After the incident, the entire areas have been cordoned off, especially the Magam area that lies near Handwara.

The security forces acted following tip-off about militants' presence in the area and neutralised 3 militants of LeT terror outfit.

While the security forces were attempting to burst terror hideouts after an information was received to them, a gun battle started where the forces were able to neutralise terrorists. There are no reports of any Indian casualty in the gun battle.

