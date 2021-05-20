J K Dutt, officer who led charge against 26/11 terrorists no more

David Headley was a mystery, remains a mystery, but where is he

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: Former Director General of the National Security Guards, J K Dutt who led the charge against the terrorists during the 26/11 attacks passed away from COVID-19.

The retired IPS officer was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on April 14 after his oxygen levels began to saturate. J K or Jyoti Krishan Dutt was a 1971-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the West Bengal cadre.

He served as the DG of the National Security Guard (NSG) from August 2006 to February 2009, after which he retired from service.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia passes away due to COVID19; Condolences pour in

He also worked in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was once appointed as its officiating chief or director in 2005.

"NSG condoles the sad and untimely demise of (our) former DG and remembers his distinguished service to the Nation.

"He will always be remembered for his leadership during Op Black Tornado (Mumbai 2008). May Almighty rest his noble soul in eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear the loss," NSG said on Twitter.