J&K: Doctor dies of electrocution while hoisting flag
New Delhi, Aug 16: A doctor on Monday died due to electric shock while hoisting a national flag on the roof-top of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said, according to a PTI report.
The doctor, identified as Pawan Kumar of Chadwal area, died of electric shock when he come in contact with 11KV power line at the roof top of the government primary health center (PHC) at Haria Chak while hoisting the tricolour, they said.
A police team reached on the spot and shifted the body to Hiranagar hospital, the officials said.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 9:58 [IST]