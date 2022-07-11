YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K cop suspended to ensure fair probe into alleged custodial death

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 11: A Jammu and Kashmir police officer on Monday was suspended to ensure a fair probe into the alleged custodial death of a 21 year old man that took place in Srinagar.

    Muslim Muneer (21) was called to police station in connection with a theft case. His family alleged that he had died due to custodial torture. The police said that Muneer was called to the station on the basis of the CCTV footage showing two men stealing a scooter.

    J&K cop suspended to ensure fair probe into alleged custodial death

    The police said that Muneer seemed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the reporting at the police station. Considering these facts with a couple of hours on the same after he was handed to his family members with all legal formalities. Later it came to the fore that he had died.

    Muneer's family claimed that he died because of torture in custody and was handed over to them claiming he was unconscious. The family also held a protest on Sunday.

    Amarnath cloudburst: Yatra temporarily suspended; Death toll rises to 16</a><a href=" title="Amarnath cloudburst: Yatra temporarily suspended; Death toll rises to 16" />Amarnath cloudburst: Yatra temporarily suspended; Death toll rises to 16

    The police said that the inquest proceedings had begun to find the reason for the death and the post-mortem report is awaited.

    Inquiry into the matter has started and one official of the Nougat police station has been placed under suspension for a fair and transparent inquiry. The police also promised a professional and transparent probe.

    Comments

    More srinagar News  

    Read more about:

    suspended probe custodial death srinagar

    Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X