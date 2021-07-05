J&K: Congress set to meet delimitation commission

YouTube
    Jammu, July 05: J&K Pradesh Congress committee (JKPCC) members will meet the delimitation commission as per schedule in Jammu and Srinagar, officials said on Sunday.

    Congress has asked its district units and senior leaders to seek time to meet the commission in order to represent their respective districts but regretted the short notice to those from far-flung areas.

    Image Courtesy: Twitter/@RavinderJKPCC

    JKPCC has announced that it would send delegations to both Srinagar and Jammu to meet the commission, its spokesperson said.

    Seven districts of Jammu region have been allotted one hour each while five districts of Kashmir half hour each, JKPCC Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

    The commission should consider suggestions of the congress party in the larger interests and invite more suggestions and requests directly apart from routing through Deputy Commissioners (DCs) or District Education Officers (DEOs), he added.

    The commission, which was constituted in March last year with a one-year time frame, should consider giving reasonable time and space to all, according to Sharma.

    Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 8:31 [IST]
    X