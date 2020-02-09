J&K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama’s Tral area

Srinagar, Feb 09: Terrorists on Sunday shot dead a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Ghulam Nabi Mir (55), a contractor by profession, was shot at by militants outside his house at Tral Payeen around 7.30 pm, the officials said.

Mir was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said. No militant outfit has so far claimed the responsibility for the killing.

The attack comes on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. The authorities had snapped 2G mobile internet services in Kashmir in the morning as a precautionary measure to prevent any law-and-order situation. The services were restored in the evening.

Market places were also shut and public and private transport remained off the roads following a Hurriyat Conference's call for a bandh on Sunday and Monday.

Hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed on the streets of Srinagar, which bore a deserted look. Authorities put up barbed wires and barricades at various parts of the city to avert any kind of violent protests.