J&K: Civilian shot at by terrorists in Pulwama

Srinagar, Aug 28: Terrorists on Tuesday (August 28) shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The civilian, who was rushed to a hospital, has been identified as Mohammad Amin Malik, said reports.

On August 24, the terrorists shot dead a forest department official in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangmarg. The incident took place in Zandpal area at Kunzer in Tangmarg.

On August 22, the terrorists shot dead three police officials and a BJP worker in Kashmir.

[J&K: Terrorists shoot dead a forest officer]

Inspector Mohammed Asharf Dar was shot dead at his home in Pulwama on August 22, making him the third cop to be killed by the terrorists on the holy day of Eid. On the same day, terrorists shot dead a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

[Three policemen shot dead in Kashmir on Eid]

On August 22 morning, a special police official (SPO) was shot dead by militants after he came out of Eid prayers in a Kulgam village.