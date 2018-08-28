  • search

J&K: 'Addressing issues of people is our main aim', says Governor Satya Pal Malik

    Srinagar, Aug 28: Satya Pal Malik, who took charge of Jammu and Kashmir after replacing seasoned bureaucrat NN Vohra, has said that addressing issues of people is their main aim.

    Speaking to media, Malik said,''I will meet, greet and dine with political leaders but the dialogue is not my mandate. I am meeting interlocutor tomorrow and will take feedback. I will hold dialogue with people of the state. Addressing the issues of the people is our main aim.''

    Speaking on stone pelting incidents in the state, Malik said,''Incidents of stone-pelting have come down. Right now I am not in a position to say more but we are going to resolve issues.''

    Malik also said,''I am not going there with a closed mind, also we must look at the positive side. Kashmir football team recently defeated Mohun Bagan, Amarnath yatra passed off peacefully. So I'll go & talk to ppl there & hear their issues.''

    ''Corruption is a big issue there so I will see how were funds allocated by PM utilized. Also as the assembly was in suspended animation the MLA fund was frozen, I talked to PM and defroze it so that MLAs can spend on development of their constituency,'' he also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 23:27 [IST]
