YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K a separate country, Leh is China's territory: Twitter again displays distorted map of India on its website

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: Amid a stand-off with the Indian government over compliance with new IT rules, the Twitter website is displaying a wrong map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country.

    J&K a separate country, Leh is Chinas territory: Twitter again displays distorted map of India on its website

    The glaring distortion appears on the career section of Twitter website under the header ''Tweep Life''.

    This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India''s map. Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China.

    The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules.

    The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country''s new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India, and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

    More CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    china jammu and kashmir twitter

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X