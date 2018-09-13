J&K: 9 security personnel injured in gunbattle with terrorists

Srinagar, Sep 13: A gunbattle is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in Kakriyal area in Jammu. Nine security personnel were reportedly injured in the encounter.

Earlier in the day, gunshots were heard in Jammu's Kakriyal as security personnel conducted a search operation to flush out the terrorists in the area.

Two terrorists were killed earlier today after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla's Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir. Following the incident, all the internet services in the Baramulla district have been suspended. Educational institutions were also asked to remain shut for the day

On Wednesday evening, terrorists attacked a joint army and CRPF camp located in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorists fired at the camp in Pulwama district's Tahab from an Underbarrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL). The forces have retaliated to the attack. There are no reports of any casualties.

On September 11, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara, Kupwara district Jammu and Kashmir.