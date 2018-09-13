  • search

J&K: 9 security personnel injured in gunbattle with terrorists

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Sep 13: A gunbattle is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in Kakriyal area in Jammu. Nine security personnel were reportedly injured in the encounter.

    Earlier in the day, gunshots were heard in Jammu's Kakriyal as security personnel conducted a search operation to flush out the terrorists in the area.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Two terrorists were killed earlier today after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla's Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir. Following the incident, all the internet services in the Baramulla district have been suspended. Educational institutions were also asked to remain shut for the day

    On Wednesday evening, terrorists attacked a joint army and CRPF camp located in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorists fired at the camp in Pulwama district's Tahab from an Underbarrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL). The forces have retaliated to the attack. There are no reports of any casualties.

    On September 11, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara, Kupwara district Jammu and Kashmir.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir jammu terrorists

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue