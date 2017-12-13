J&K: 5 suspected drug peddlers arrested, 4 kg heroin seized

Jammu, Dec 12: The Jammu and Kashmir police said that five suspected drug peddlers, including a woman, were on Wednesday arrested and various drugs, including cannabis and heroin, were seized from them in Kathua district.

The woman was apprehended in Sawan Chak area and four kg heroin was seized from her possession. A case was registered at Kathua Police Station, they said.

In a separate incident, one man identified as Mohd Ashraf of Pulwama was intercepted during patrolling by a police team and 105 gm of heroin was seized from him, they added.

A case was registered. Both the accused said the drugs were supposed to be sold in Kathua town and its adjoining areas, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team with the assistance of the Excise Department intercepted a truck and recovered 1,960 bottles of Max Coff-T (codeine phosphate), he said.

One Abdul Rashid Mir of Pulwama area was arrested along with his two associates, Owais Bashir and Amir Ahmed. A case in this matter was registered.

PTI