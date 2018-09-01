  • search

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora


    Srinagar, Sep 1: Three terrorists have been killed after an encounter broke out on Saturday between militants and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Weapons have also been recovered from the killed terrorists.

    Representational Image

    The operation against these terrorists was carried out by the Kilo force of Indian Army.

    Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Bandipora following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 19:57 [IST]
