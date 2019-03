J&K: 2 terrorists killed, 4 jawans injured in Budgam encounter

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Mar 29: Two terrorists were killed and four jawans injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sutsu village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

The slain terrorists are believed to be affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).