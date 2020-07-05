J&K: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

Srinagar, July 05: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a foreigner, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir''s Kulgam district on Saturday have tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

The samples of the two terrorists were taken for COVID-19 test during medico-legal formalities and their reports came back positive on Sunday, they said.

The terrorists were killed in an encounter in Arrah area of Kulgam. An Army man also suffered injuries during the gunfight.

"While carrying out the medico-legal formalities, the samples of the slain terrorists were taken and sent for COVID-19 test. Today, the test reports were received from CD Hospital, Srinagar and both the killed terrorists were confirmed as coronavirus positive," a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The bodies of the terrorists would be taken in protective care ambulance and buried strictly as per the COVID-19 protocol in Baramulla, he said.

According to police, one of the two terrorists was a foreigner and identified as Ali Bhai alias Hyder. The identity of the second terrorist hasn''t yet been ascertained.

The spokesperson said since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the burials of militants are carried out at designated places to minimise the risk of people contracting the infection.

Medico-legal formalities, which include post-mortem, DNA and COVID-19 tests, are strictly followed in respect of such slain militants, he said.