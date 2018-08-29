  • search

J&K: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, internet services suspended

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, Aug 29: Security forces have killed two terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

    An official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    An encounter erupted when the militants opened fire on the forces who retaliated, the official said, adding the exchange of fire is underway.

    Mobile internet has been snapped in the area.

    This is a joint operation of the army, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Central Reserve Police Force.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir anantnag encounter

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue