J&K: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, internet services suspended

Srinagar, Aug 29: Security forces have killed two terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

An official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Muniward village in the Khanabal area of the district early this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there.

An encounter erupted when the militants opened fire on the forces who retaliated, the official said, adding the exchange of fire is underway.

Mobile internet has been snapped in the area.

This is a joint operation of the army, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Central Reserve Police Force.