    'Itna Sun aata'…….. Amul burns it with this doodle on the heatwave

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 04: Amul never fails to disappoint. With the heatwave being unbearable this year, Amul's latest topical is on the heatwave.

    

    Amul posted a google featuring the Amul girl who appears to be very exhausted and sweaty due to the heat. The Amul girl can be seen holding an umbrella and wiping the sweat off her face.

    "Itna Sun aata kyun hai bhai? Keep cool with this," Amul captioned the doodle.

    Check some of the reactions below:

    
    

    

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 14:32 [IST]
