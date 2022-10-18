It will be BJP vs Congress in Gujarat: Chhattisgarh CM while slamming AAP

Lord Ram worked to unite society, but now being portrayed as warlord: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur, Oct 18: Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Italia, Gujarat chief, for derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother and said that the comments made by the leader were distasteful.

The Chhattisgarh CM also said that the country will not tolerate the casteist remarks against the PM and he also added that Congress condemns the remarks. He also said that the mother of the PM has nothing to do with politics.

"Gopal Italia (AAP Gujarat chief) made casteist remarks which Gujarat and the country will not tolerate. He commented about PM's mother. She is 100 years old and has nothing to do with politics. Congress condemns it. It will be BJP vs Congress in Gujarat: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel," ANI quoted the CM as saying.

Bhupesh Baghel said the AAP 'B' team of the BJP and he also said that it's not Aam Aadmi Party but 'Khas Aadmi Party'.

"They (AAP) are 'B' team of BJP. They go to Gujarat, Goa, Uttarakhand to defeat Congress. Whatever they say but that is their goal. AAP is not Aam Aadmi Party but Khas Aadmi Party," the news agency ANI quoted.

A reportedly old video of from 2019 in the run-up to the general elections went viral on social media.

Delhi Police detained the Gujarat chief for his remarks against the PM and his mother. However, he was released after few hours.

Following the video of the AAP leader, the BJP also decried the party. Smriti Irani, a BJP leader and Union cabinet minister, called the leader a guttermouth.

Irani also alleged the Delhi chief minister and senior AAP leader that Gopal Italia made remarks with the blessings of him.

"Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings. I profer no outrage, I don't want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice."

Gujarat is a poll-bound state which would go to assembly elections in 2022. The Election Commission of India is yet to decide the poll date. It is expected that the the ECI would announce the elections date soon.

