YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    It was PM Modi who made Kalam president says Maha BJP chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday faced flak after claiming that it was Narendra Modi who made APJ Abdul Kalam the President of India in 2002.

    It was PM Modi who made Kalam president says Maha BJP chief

    Speaking at a party function in Pune on Friday, Patil said the BJP was not against patriotic Muslims but it opposed only those "who work as sleeper cells" (work for subversive elements).

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given opportunity to many common people....He made APJ Abdul Kalam the President of India," he said.

    The BJP leader then went on to say that Kalam was made president not because of his religion but because of his exemplary contribution as a scientist.

    Contest only from Nandigram: BJP challenges Mamata

    Patil's statement raised eyebrows as Kalam became president in July 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister.

    Modi was then Gujarat chief minister.

    On Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said making Kalam president was a "masterstroke" of Vajpayee.

    "Those who are trying to take credit for it now are inviting ridicule," he added.

    Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe also slammed Patil over the apparent gaffe.

    "Patil should not commit a sin by defaming a true patriot like Kalam. His comments are ridiculous," Londhe said.

    "Kalam was made president with the support of all the parties when then prime minister Vajpayee nominated him," the Congress leader said.

    Kalam had shown us the dream of India becoming a world power by 2020, but Modi has junked that dream, he added.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Sunday, February 21, 2021, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X