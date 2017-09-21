IT raids on former external affairs minister S M Krishna's son-in-law's firms

S M Krishna's son-in-law's firms raided by IT | Oneindia News

Income Tax department is said to be carrying out raids on properties belonging to former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna's son-in-law. Reports suggested that V G Siddhartha's firms and properties at multiple locations are being searched. No official word on the raids has come in from the Income Tax department as yet.

The former external affairs minister's son-in-law's firms including the famous Coffee Day, Way to wealth group, Serai group and some premises on Global Village are being searched by IT sleuths. In Bengaluru, Coffee day square, the headquarters of the chain of cafes is being searched. The searches began at around 8.30 AM on Wednesday and teams are also conducting raids on Siddhartha's residence in Bengaluru.

Siddhartha is best known as the founder-owner of the chain of Cafe Coffee Day outlets. Siddhartha owns Amalgamated Bean Company (ABC)- India's largest exporter of green coffee.

After spending 46 years of his political life as a Congressman, S M Krishna, Siddhartha's father-in-law joined the BJP in March this year. S M Krishna, apart from being the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has also been the External Affairs Minister in the UPA government as well as the Governor of Maharashtra.

OneIndia News