YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IT raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 22: The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar in multiple cities over alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

    They said the searches are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and some other locations in the country.

    IT raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar

    While there was no official word from the department or its policy-making body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), official sources said the action also involves the promoters of the major Hindi media group with operations across multiple states.

    Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said on Twitter that tax officials "are present" at half-a-dozen premises of the group, including at its office at Press Complex in state capital Bhopal.

    More INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT News  

    Read more about:

    income tax department

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X