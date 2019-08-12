I-T notice to Bengal’s Durga puja committee, Mamata to hold protest

  • search
    Kolkata, Aug 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced to hold an eight-hour demonstration on August 13, Tuesday to protest against Income Tax Department's notice issued to Durga Puja committees. The demonstration will be hold by the Banga Janani wing of Trinamool Congress.

    "The Trinamool Congress Banga Janani Wing will sit on dharna on Tuesday August 13 at Subodh Mallik Square (Opp Hind Cinema) 10am-6pm. Organisers, participants and all people who love #Bangla may please join," Mamata tweeted.

    

    Although Mamata has lambasted the Centre over the income-tax notices, this is the first time her party will hit the streets over the issue. BJP leaders dismissed the protest as an "effort to divert people's minds on religious grounds".

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls on state Guv Dhankar

    "The Income Tax Dept has issued notices to many committees who organize Durga pujos, asking them to pay taxes. We are proud of all our national festivals," Mamata tweeted.

    According to the CM, these festivals are for all and no one wants any Puja festival to be taxed.

    Protesting against the income-tax department's move, the WB CM said, "This will be a burden on the organizers. Bangla government withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand no taxation on Durga Pujo and Durga Pujo committees."

    EC chief dismisses Mamata's demand of getting back to ballot papers

    Earlier, Mamata had instructed Puja committees not to furnish information sought by the I-T department, describing the demands as the Narendra Modi government's bid to "harass" them.

    She urged organisers, participants and all people who love Bangla to join the protest.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
