It is happening: A key Intelligence warning that the Shiv Sena led govt ignored

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 22: Did the Shiv Sena led coalition in Maharashtra ignore an Intelligence warning on the crisis is unfolding today.

One of its top leaders Eknath Shinde led a rebellion and now is claiming the support of 46 MLAs. There are enough signs and indications that the government in Maharashtra is all set to fall.

A report in the Indian Express said that the State Intelligence Department had warned the government that around 8 to 10 MLAs including Shinde were in touch with Opposition leaders. While information had been given, the government failed to act upon it, the report also said.

On Wednesday morning, a group of 40 Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde, arrived in Guwahati and they were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security.

Earlier, the MLAs were taken to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Tuesday, and the decision to shift them to Guwahati in Assam was taken on security grounds, according to a BJP source.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 14:14 [IST]