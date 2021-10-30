YouTube
    It is because of Congress that PM Modi is more powerful: Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more powerful because of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. She slammed the Congress for making PM Modi and the BJP more powerful by as as the party's publicist.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    It now appears that an alliance between the Congress and TMC for the upcoming Goa elections is ruled out. She said that the Congress has failed to recognise the need for the Opposition to unite and also underlined the importance of regional parties to counter the BJP.

    The Congress is BJP's TRP. If the Congress cannot take a decision, the country will offer and why should the nation suffer. They have had enough opportunity, Mamata Banerjee also said.

    Banerjee is in Goa to campaign for the TMC which will fight the elections with Vijay Sardesai's Goa Forward Party. She even gave the example of the Bengal elections where the Congress and Left failed miserably.

    I will not discuss the Congress because it is not my party. I have a regional party without any support and we are fortunate to form the government with the support of the people she said. I won't speak about any party and let them decide she said.

    In Bengal instead of contesting against the BJP, the Congress contested against me. The morning shows the day. They contested against me and what do you expect me to do? Shower them with flowers, the Bengal CM also said.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 14:47 [IST]
    X