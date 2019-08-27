#IsupportMaridhas: Twitterati reacts on Maridhas's ideology

India

Chennai, Aug 27:

Chennai, Aug 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory over south has just started, after Karnataka now it's turn for Tamil Nadu it seems. This is more significant when a Madurai native Maridhas, who is doing the job that BJP's Tamil Nadu has failed to do countering anti-Modi campaigns. He is demolishing 'DMK' with facts and data.

Maridhas, gained fame after wrote a book recently, "Naan en modi ah aadarikkiren" or "Why I'm supporting modi - Part 1". The beauty of his writing is that he never criticised any other religions and have a huge respect on them. Maridhas gained huge fans who started twitting with the has tag #IsupportMaridhas, thus, he started trending on social media now. Twitterati showed their anger over the existing state government of Tamil Nadu and supporting Maridhas with his ideology.

Who is Maridhas?

Maridhas is a college professor from Madurai. He is pro - modi person and being writing or posting many articles on local politics to internal issues.

He is not brahmin, but many people criticized him as brahmin because of ideologies.

He never asked his students to vote for bjp, but asked or requested them to do a research before blindly believing the viral social media pages. He gave is first public speech during his first book release at Chennai.

Here is how Twitterati reacted on his ideology and writing:

#ISupportMaridhas



DMK is passed with anyone who exposes them. Beginning of the end of DMK. When ever an established political party acts against an individual instead of answering the inconvenient questions raised by him, it means it has lost the battle — Madhav 🇮🇳 (@mahesh10816) August 27, 2019

We need your support on #IsupportMaridhas. Maridhas is a nationalist from TN who spoke about DK and DMK getting funds from abroad for Anti Hindu Anti India activities in state in conjuction with evidences and proofs. But DMK has lodged a complaint under IT Act against him at TN — பெரும்கோ சிவாஜி🚩 (@IndianC71348000) August 27, 2019

#ISupportMaridhas shame on you DMK..shameless @mkstalin sending his goons to attack an innocent youth who unrevealed DMK's wrong doings in a democratic manner...! https://t.co/4UX0C3cODZ — Nellai Shiva (@Shiva_Krishn) August 26, 2019

@MaridhasAnswers is a guy with guts to expose the criminal, opportunistic and crooked DMK. And it's allies. We should stand in solidarity with him to support.#ISupportMaridhas pic.twitter.com/hjM9PKkyhe — Rajkumar (@rp_rpachai) August 27, 2019

#ISupportMaridhas

DMK is linking Muslim community in this episode unnecessarily to create unrest between two communities. — Haripriya Satheesh (@HaripriyaSathe2) August 27, 2019

DMK has almost the entire print/visual/social media and journalist group under its control (purchased with money, power, threats and other inducements). Then why is it afraid of a single person? Power of Truth!



#ISupportMaridhas — Thalaivar Darbar 🤘 (@Vijayar50360173) August 27, 2019

So much for Freedom of Expression! The dynasty Raj and Black satta gumbal can talk anything & everything and get away and even if one person points out their agenda and hypocrisy, he has to face hardship? BJP TamilNadu should to be in streets now to help him!#ISupportMaridhas — Raji Subramanian (@IamRajii) August 27, 2019

DMK plays good cop by filing case against @MaridhasAnswers and their cyber coolies play bad cop by issuing death threat to him. Typical DMK’s way to silence their critics. #ISupportMaridhas pic.twitter.com/ZLdCVnbQWW — Arvinth (@arvinth_e) August 27, 2019

@MaridhasAnswers has clearly rattled DMK and their cronies in Tamil media. Entire eco system will be up against him. They are howling at top of their voices now. #ISupportMaridhas — Arvinth (@arvinth_e) August 27, 2019