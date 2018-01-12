ISRO's 100th launch: What is Cartosat-2 Series Satellite Mission?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 100th satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday. This was the first mission after the failure of the PSLV on August 31, 2017, where the heat shield malfunctioned, as a result of which the satellite failed to enter orbit.

Cartosat-2 Series Satellite is the primary satellite carried by PSLV-C40. This remote sensing satellite is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series and is intended to augment data services to the users.

The imagery sent by satellite will be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and manmade features and various other Land Information System (LIS) as well as Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.

Last year two satellites in the Cartosat-2 series were launched on June 23 and February 15, from the spaceport on the east coast, about 90km up Chennai.

As a follow-on mission, Cartosat will also relay high-resolution scene-specific spot imageries with data from its panchromatic and multi-spectral cameras operating in time delay integration mode.

Launch Mass:

737.5 kg

Power:

986 W

Launch Vehicle:

PSLV-C34 / CARTOSAT-2 Series Satellite

Type of Satellite:

Earth Observation

Manufacturer:

ISRO

Owner:

ISRO

Application:

Earth Observation

Orbit Type:

Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit

Courtesy: ISRO

OneIndia News