ISRO's 100th launch: What is Cartosat-2 Series Satellite Mission?

Written By:
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 100th satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday. This was the first mission after the failure of the PSLV on August 31, 2017, where the heat shield malfunctioned, as a result of which the satellite failed to enter orbit.

Cartosat-2 Series Satellite is the primary satellite carried by PSLV-C40. This remote sensing satellite is similar in configuration to earlier satellites in the series and is intended to augment data services to the users.

Fully integrated PSLV-C40 with all the 31 Spacecrafts at First Launch Pad, at Sriharikota on Wednesday. ISRO's 100th satellite is set for launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, along with 30 others in a single mission. PTI Photo

The imagery sent by satellite will be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and manmade features and various other Land Information System (LIS) as well as Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.

Last year two satellites in the Cartosat-2 series were launched on June 23 and February 15, from the spaceport on the east coast, about 90km up Chennai.

As a follow-on mission, Cartosat will also relay high-resolution scene-specific spot imageries with data from its panchromatic and multi-spectral cameras operating in time delay integration mode.

Launch Mass:

737.5 kg
Power:
986 W
Launch Vehicle:
PSLV-C34 / CARTOSAT-2 Series Satellite
Type of Satellite:
Earth Observation
Manufacturer:
ISRO
Owner:
ISRO
Application:
Earth Observation
Orbit Type:
Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit

Courtesy: ISRO

OneIndia News

