YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISRO to launch its first satellite this year: What you should know

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 09: The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch its first satellite this year, the Rocket PSLV-C52. Preparations are on at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and the same would be launched on February 14.

    ISRO to launch its first satellite this year: What you should know

    The countdown for the launch to take place at 5.59 am will begin 25 hours and 30 minutes in advance.

    The process to launch the satellite will take place on February 14 at 4.29 am.

    The launch of the satellite was postponed several times due to COVID-19. The EOS-4/RISAT-1A satellite is known as the microwave remote sensing satellite.

    "Now it's official!! PSLVC52 is set to orbit the Sun 529 km away on February 14th at 5:59 am EOS-04 Radar Imaging Satellite and 2 other small satellites!" RISAT-1A is a radar imaging satellite, mainly used for surveillance. In this way satellites are deployed at an altitude of 529 km from the Earth, ISRO said in a tweet.

    More ISRO News  

    Read more about:

    isro satellite

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X