    ISRO to launch communication satellite GSAT-30 from Arianespace on Jan 17

    Bengaluru, Jan 13: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch communication satellite, GSAT-30 onboard Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) from Kourou launch base in French Guiana is scheduled at 2:35 am of January 17, 2020.

    On Monday the ISRO has tweeted regarding the launch of communication satellite, GSAT-30. The satellite will be launched from India and the European Space Agency Arianespace.

    Image courtesy: Twitter

    According to the official ISRO site, the GSAT-30 is a communication satellite of India which is configured on ISRO's enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands. The satellite derives its heritage from ISRO's earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series.

    GSAT-30, weighing 3357 kg, is to serve as replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage. The satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 14:32 [IST]
